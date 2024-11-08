Spoilers From Thursday’s ROH TV Taping

The spoilers are online from Thursday night’s ROH TV taping. You can see the results below from the taping, per F4W Online:

* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. Love Doug & TJ Crawford. The Righteous attacked Rhodes and Guevara post-match.

* Griff Garrison & Preston Vance def. Waves ‘n’ Curls

* The Righteous def. Jimmy Diaz and Matt Raven. The Righteous challenged Rhodes and Guevara after the match.

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Aaron Solo

* Kevin Knight def. Serpentico

* Abadon def. Viva Van

* Gabe Kidd def. Angelico

* Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor def. JD Drake & Beef. Shane Taylor Promotions attacked Drake and Beef with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett making the save.

* Shingo Takagi def. Ari Daivari

* Komander def. Josh Woods