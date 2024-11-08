wrestling / News
Spoilers From Thursday’s ROH TV Taping
November 8, 2024 | Posted by
The spoilers are online from Thursday night’s ROH TV taping. You can see the results below from the taping, per F4W Online:
* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. Love Doug & TJ Crawford. The Righteous attacked Rhodes and Guevara post-match.
* Griff Garrison & Preston Vance def. Waves ‘n’ Curls
* The Righteous def. Jimmy Diaz and Matt Raven. The Righteous challenged Rhodes and Guevara after the match.
* Katsuyori Shibata def. Aaron Solo
* Kevin Knight def. Serpentico
* Abadon def. Viva Van
* Gabe Kidd def. Angelico
* Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor def. JD Drake & Beef. Shane Taylor Promotions attacked Drake and Beef with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett making the save.
* Shingo Takagi def. Ari Daivari
* Komander def. Josh Woods