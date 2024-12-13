wrestling / TV Reports
Spoilers From Thursday’s ROH TV Taping
December 13, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for ROH TV on Thursday, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Serpentico def. Sydney Akeem
* Brian Cage & Lance Archer def. The Iron Savages
* Athena & Billie Starkz def. Blair Onyx & Missa Kate. Starkz and Athena argued with each other after the match and brawled on the floor into the aisle, with Athena coming out on top.
* Lee Johnson def. Bishop Kaun. Nduka stared off with The Gates of Agony afterward.
* Queen Aminata def. Lady Frost
* Shane Taylor Promotions & The Grizzled Young Vets def. The Dark Order & The Kingdom