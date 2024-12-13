Spoilers From Thursday’s ROH TV Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH TV on Thursday, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Serpentico def. Sydney Akeem

* Brian Cage & Lance Archer def. The Iron Savages

* Athena & Billie Starkz def. Blair Onyx & Missa Kate. Starkz and Athena argued with each other after the match and brawled on the floor into the aisle, with Athena coming out on top.

* Lee Johnson def. Bishop Kaun. Nduka stared off with The Gates of Agony afterward.

* Queen Aminata def. Lady Frost

* Shane Taylor Promotions & The Grizzled Young Vets def. The Dark Order & The Kingdom