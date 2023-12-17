Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH TV Taping

ROH taped several matches for ROH TV on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWINsider:

* Marshall & Ross Von Erich def. The Workhorsemen

* Athena def. Maya World

* Dante Martin def. Lee Johnson

* The Gates of Agony def. Willie Mack and Blake Christian

* The Righteous & Lance Archer def. The Iron Savages

* Taya Valkyrie def. Vert Vixen

* Rachael Ellering & Leyla Hirsch def. The Renegade Twins

* Tony Khan came out and introduced the new ROH Women’s Television Championship.

* Action Andretti & Darius Martin def. The Outrunners and The Infantry

* Gravity, Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, Serpentico & Angelico

* Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander def. Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel