Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH TV Taping
December 17, 2023 | Posted by
ROH taped several matches for ROH TV on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWINsider:
* Marshall & Ross Von Erich def. The Workhorsemen
* Athena def. Maya World
* Dante Martin def. Lee Johnson
* The Gates of Agony def. Willie Mack and Blake Christian
* The Righteous & Lance Archer def. The Iron Savages
* Taya Valkyrie def. Vert Vixen
* Rachael Ellering & Leyla Hirsch def. The Renegade Twins
* Tony Khan came out and introduced the new ROH Women’s Television Championship.
* Action Andretti & Darius Martin def. The Outrunners and The Infantry
* Gravity, Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, Serpentico & Angelico
* Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander def. Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel
