wrestling / News

Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH TV Taping

December 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor ROH TV Logo Spoilers Image Credit: ROH

AEW taped matches for ROH on Saturday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Lee Moriarty def. Matt Taven

* Madison Rayne def. Allysin Kay

* The Outrunners def. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

* The Grizzled Young Veterans def. MxM Collection

* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. Eric Dillinger & Josh Fray

* Toa Leona def. Lee Johnson

* International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Athena def. Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, and Billie Starkz

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading