Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH TV Taping
December 8, 2024
AEW taped matches for ROH on Saturday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Lee Moriarty def. Matt Taven
* Madison Rayne def. Allysin Kay
* The Outrunners def. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari
* The Grizzled Young Veterans def. MxM Collection
* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. Eric Dillinger & Josh Fray
* Toa Leona def. Lee Johnson
* International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Athena def. Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, and Billie Starkz