Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH TV Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH on Saturday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Lee Moriarty def. Matt Taven

* Madison Rayne def. Allysin Kay

* The Outrunners def. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

* The Grizzled Young Veterans def. MxM Collection

* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. Eric Dillinger & Josh Fray

* Toa Leona def. Lee Johnson

* International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Athena def. Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, and Billie Starkz