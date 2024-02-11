wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping At AEW Collision
Matches were taped for ROH at last night’s AEW Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results from the taping below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Tournament Match:: Taya Valkyrie def. Sussy Love
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Tournament Match:: Red Velvet def. Sandra Moone
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Tournament Match:: Abadon def. Viva Van
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Tournament Match:: Billie Starkz def. Robyn Renegade
* Ethan Page def. Anthony Henry
* The Infantry def. Midnight Heat
* Bryan Keith def. Slice Boogie
* Lee Johnson def. Sonico
* The Outrunners def. Lights Camera Faction
* Dalton Castle def. Kenny King
* Darby Allin def. JD Drake
