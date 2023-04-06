Spoilers From ROH TV Taping

ROH taped matches for ROH TV after AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers for the episode below, per PWInsider:

* Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Brothers def. Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen. Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall said they’re coming after the ROH Tag Team Titles after.

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata def. Christopher Daniels

* Brian Cage def. Ortiz

* Jay Lethal def. Darius Martin. Matt Taven was at commentary and superkicked Martin to help Lethal win.

* Rush and Dralistico def. Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean

* Daniel Garcia def. Tracy Williams

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. Miya Yamashita

*Willow Nightingale def. Notorious Mimi

* Vincent and Dutch, def. Steve Somerset & Steven Azul

*Konosuke Takeshita def. Tony Nese