Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH TV Taping
AEW taped matches for ROH TV at last night’s episode of Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per Fightful:
* ROH Women’s TV Title Semifinal Match: Queen Aminata def. Red Velvet
* ROH Women’s TV Title Semifinal Match: Billie Starkz def. Mercedes Martinez
* Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari def. Chocolate City
* Hikaru Shida def. Rachael Ellering
* Dalton Castle def. Nick Comoroto. Taya Valkyrie cut a promo after the match which led to Johnny TV attacking Castle from behind.
* Lee Johnson def. London Lightning
* Cole Karter & Griff Garrison def. Kaz Jordan & a local talent
* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Nikita. Athena beat down Nikita after the match until Hikaru Shida made the save.
* Kiera Hogan def. Diamante
* Evil Uno def. JD
