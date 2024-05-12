Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH TV Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH TV on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results from the taping below, per Fightful:

* Nyla Rose def. Riea Von Slasher

* Serpentico def. Brady Roberts

* Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese def. The Bollywood Boyz

* Queen Aminata & Red Velvet def. Rachael Ellering & Leyla Hirsch. Ellering suffered an apparent injury causing the match to be stopped.

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Nicole Matthews

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: The Undisputed Kingdom def. Nick Comoroto & Jacoby Watts

* Shane Taylor & Anthony Ogogo def. Jon Cruz & Artemis Spencer

* Satnam Singh def. Jimmy Jacobs

* Lee Jonnson def. Aaron Solo and Action Andretti