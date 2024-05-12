wrestling / News
Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH TV Taping
May 12, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for ROH TV on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results from the taping below, per Fightful:
* Nyla Rose def. Riea Von Slasher
* Serpentico def. Brady Roberts
* Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese def. The Bollywood Boyz
* Queen Aminata & Red Velvet def. Rachael Ellering & Leyla Hirsch. Ellering suffered an apparent injury causing the match to be stopped.
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Nicole Matthews
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: The Undisputed Kingdom def. Nick Comoroto & Jacoby Watts
* Shane Taylor & Anthony Ogogo def. Jon Cruz & Artemis Spencer
* Satnam Singh def. Jimmy Jacobs
* Lee Jonnson def. Aaron Solo and Action Andretti