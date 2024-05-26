Spoilers From ROH TV Taping

AEW held an ROH TV taping at last night’s Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per Fightful:

* Top Flight def. The WorkHorsemen

* Queen Aminata def. Mazzerati

* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver def. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson and Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & Johnny TV

* Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor def. Jacoby Watts & Nick Comoroto

* ROH Women’s World Television Title Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz def. Zamaya

* ROH World Television Title Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Dalton Castle