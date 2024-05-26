wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping
May 26, 2024 | Posted by
AEW held an ROH TV taping at last night’s Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per Fightful:
* Top Flight def. The WorkHorsemen
* Queen Aminata def. Mazzerati
* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver def. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson and Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & Johnny TV
* Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor def. Jacoby Watts & Nick Comoroto
* ROH Women’s World Television Title Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz def. Zamaya
* ROH World Television Title Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Dalton Castle