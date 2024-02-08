wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping Before AEW Dynamite
AEW taped matches for ROH TV before this week’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results from the pre-Dynamite taping below per PWInsider, featuring ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament Contender’s matches:
* Queen Aminata def. JRod
* Leyla Hirsch def. Rachel Ellering
* Mercedes Martinez def. Trish Adora
* Diamante def. Kiera Hogan
