Spoilers From ROH TV Taping Before AEW Dynamite

February 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

AEW taped matches for ROH TV before this week’s Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results from the pre-Dynamite taping below per PWInsider, featuring ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament Contender’s matches:

* Queen Aminata def. JRod

* Leyla Hirsch def. Rachel Ellering

* Mercedes Martinez def. Trish Adora

* Diamante def. Kiera Hogan

