Spoilers From ROH TV Taping

– Ring of Honor taped TV in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend. The results are, per PWInsider:

EPISODE 1:

* The Kingdom opened the show with a promo.

* Kelly Klein defeated Mandy Leon via submission.

* Kenny King and Silas Young brawl.

* Adam Page and Marty Scurll defeated the Boys.

* Flip Gordon defeated Scorpio Sky. The Bucks showed up to help Gordon after Daniels and Kazarian interfered.

EPISODE 2:

* Bully Ray did a promo announcing he was removing The Kingdom from Supercard of Honor. He announced The Young Bucks & Flip Gordon vs. So Cal Uncensored in a ladder match

* Women of Honor: Sumi Sakai defeated Kagetsu to advance to the Semi-Finals of the championship tournament.

* ROH Tag champions Mark and Jay Briscoe defeated ROH champion Dalton Castle & ROH TV Champion Kenny King after Silas Young distracted King.

* Cheeseburger vs. Kikutaro was stopped after The Dawgs hit the ring and attacked both.

* Women of Honor: Mayu Iwatani pinned Deonna Purrazzo to advance to the semi-finals of the championship tournament

* Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega face off. They get into a pull apart with Bullet Club trying to hold them apart. Rhodes shoved Matt Jackson into Omega so he could escape.

EPISODE 3:

* Punishment Martinez pinned Shane Taylor.

* Jay Lethal pinned Caprice Coleman.

* Matt Taven defeated Cody Rhodes and Christopher Daniels after Rhodes nailed CrossRhodes on Daniels but Taven nailed him and scored the pin. Cody was accompanied by a new bear.

EPISODE 4:

* Hiromu Takahashi pinned Frankie Kazarian.

* The Young Bucks won a Tag Team Gauntlet.