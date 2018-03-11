wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping
– Ring of Honor taped TV in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend. The results are, per PWInsider:
EPISODE 1:
* The Kingdom opened the show with a promo.
* Kelly Klein defeated Mandy Leon via submission.
* Kenny King and Silas Young brawl.
* Adam Page and Marty Scurll defeated the Boys.
* Flip Gordon defeated Scorpio Sky. The Bucks showed up to help Gordon after Daniels and Kazarian interfered.
EPISODE 2:
* Bully Ray did a promo announcing he was removing The Kingdom from Supercard of Honor. He announced The Young Bucks & Flip Gordon vs. So Cal Uncensored in a ladder match
* Women of Honor: Sumi Sakai defeated Kagetsu to advance to the Semi-Finals of the championship tournament.
* ROH Tag champions Mark and Jay Briscoe defeated ROH champion Dalton Castle & ROH TV Champion Kenny King after Silas Young distracted King.
* Cheeseburger vs. Kikutaro was stopped after The Dawgs hit the ring and attacked both.
* Women of Honor: Mayu Iwatani pinned Deonna Purrazzo to advance to the semi-finals of the championship tournament
* Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega face off. They get into a pull apart with Bullet Club trying to hold them apart. Rhodes shoved Matt Jackson into Omega so he could escape.
EPISODE 3:
* Punishment Martinez pinned Shane Taylor.
* Jay Lethal pinned Caprice Coleman.
* Matt Taven defeated Cody Rhodes and Christopher Daniels after Rhodes nailed CrossRhodes on Daniels but Taven nailed him and scored the pin. Cody was accompanied by a new bear.
EPISODE 4:
* Hiromu Takahashi pinned Frankie Kazarian.
* The Young Bucks won a Tag Team Gauntlet.