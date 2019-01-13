Spoilers From Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

– Impact Wrestling taped matches in Mexico City on Saturday night that will air on Impact Wrestling. You can see the full results from Saturday night, which should air on February 1st, below per Wrestling Inc. The spoilers for the January 25th episode are here.

* Fallah Bahh defeated Raj Singh in a match for Xplosion.

* Jordynne Grace defeated Su Yung in a match for Xplosion.

* Impact X Division Champion Rich Swann defeated El Hijo del Vikingo in a non-title match. After the match, oVe confronted Swann and tried to get him to join again but he turned them down.

* Kiera Hogan defeated Allie.

* Trey Miguel defeated Rohit Raju.

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie retained over Tessa Blanchard in a brutal Street Fight.

* Willie Mack defeated Ethan Page.

* Impact World Champion Johnny Impact retained over Brian Cage, Moose and Killer Kross in a Fatal 4 Way. Cage almost pinned Kross to win but Impact pinned Moose right before to secure the win by just a second. After the match, Cage and Impact faced off in the middle of the ring.

* Psycho Clown defeated Fallah Bahh.

* Sami Callihan defeated Puma King.

* Eddie Edwards and Eli Drake defeated The Rascalz. After the match, Edwards and Drake argued over Drake using a kendo stick to get the win, despite Edwards bringing it into play.

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix defeated The LAX to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions. There was a big entrance for The Lucha Brothers, and all four of the competitors embraced after the match in a show of respect. The babyfaces on the roster came out and celebrated with the new champions to end the show.