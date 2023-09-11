wrestling / News
Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH TV Taping
AEW taped matches for ROH TV on Saturday before and after Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:
* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Rocky Romero
* AAA Latin American Championship Match: QT Marshall def. Metalik
* The Infantry & Willie Mack def. Outrunners & Kevin Ku
* Mercedes Martinez def. Zoey Lynn
* Gates of Agony def. Matt Brannigan & Cole Radrick
* Darius Martin def. Christopher Daniels
* Shane Taylor def. Lee Johnson. Lee Moriarty distracted Johnson to let Taylor get the win. Taylor introduced Moriarty as the newest member of Shane Taylor Promotions.
* Willow Nightingale def. Lady Frost
* Josh Woods def. Dominic Garrini
* Ethan Page def. Griff Garrison
*The Workhorse Men def. The Boys
*AR Fox def. Tony Nese
