Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH TV Taping

– Ring of Honor held a taping at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday night, with the content airing over upcoming weeks of ROH TV. The results were, per PWInsider:

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes defeated Colt Cabana and Chuckie T. Cabana was a replacement for Trent Beretta who they announced missed the taping due to a family emergency.

* Tracy Williams defeated the debuting David Finlay.

* The debuting Bandido pinned Mark Haskins.

* Silas Young pinned Eli Isom to earn a future ROH TV title bout. Jeff Cobb confronted him. Shane Taylor got involved and they all fought.

* Villain Enterprises’ Marty Scurll & Brody King & PCO defeated Corey Hollis & John Skyler & Josey Quinn.

* Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein pinned Rochelle Vaughn.

* NWA Champion Nick Aldis pinned PJ Black.

* New Japan’s Juice Robinson came out and said he was forming a new group that would bring the Honor back to ROH. Bandido, Mark Haskins, David Finlay, Tracy Williams and Tenille Dashwood were all revealed to be part of the new stable, which is titled Lifeblood.

* Shane Taylor Won a Six-Way bout, pinning Rhett Titus. The match also featured Kenny King, The Luchasaurus, Flip Gordon and Chris Sabin.

* The Bouncers won a squash.

* There was a segment where ROH Champion Jay Lethal went back and forth with Juice Robinson, setting up a ten man tag.

* Cheeseburger & Eli Ison & Ryan Nova defeated Griff Garrison & Marcus Kross & Slim J in what was likely a Future of Honor YouTube match.

* Madison Rayne defeated Jenny Rose and Sumie Sakai.

* Lifeblood’s Juice Robinson & Mark Haskins & Bandido & David Finlay & Tracy Williams defeated ROH Champion Jay Lethal & ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb & Jonathan Gresham & Dalton Castle & Flip Gordon when Castle was forced to submit by Haskins. The two sides faced off before shaking hands.