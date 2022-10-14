Early Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s SmackDown

A number of details on the creative choices for tonight’s SmackDown have been provided by Fightful. The following spoilers are, as always, subject to change.

– There is a planned focus on Bray Wyatt as one of the key aspects for tonight’s broadcast. Wyatt will be utilizing a mask designated internally as an “Uncle Howdy” mask. Planned elements will incorporate the aesthetic of a derelict Firefly Funhouse set.

– There is a planned match between LA Knight & Mansoor.

– Sources revealed plans for a match-up pitting Kofi Kingston against Sami Zayn.

– As previously reported, there will be an Intercontinental Title Contender Match featuring Sheamus, Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, and Karrion Kross.

– Although not advertised as appearing on the show, wrestlers MVP, Xavier Woods, and Shotzi are all slated to be in town.