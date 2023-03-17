Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s SmackDown

A new Fightful Select report has revealed a number of details from WWE in advance of this evening’s SmackDown which you can see below:

– While other New Day members are still recovering from injuries, Xavier Woods remains on the schedule for this week.

– Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are indicated to be present this evening, as well as other talent from WWE Raw.

– Reports indicate that tonight’s show will employ integration with the now-released WWE 2K23 game.

– WWE has reportedly engaged the services of a large number of extras to function as security guards.