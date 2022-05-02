Spoilers From Sunday’s AEW Dark Taping

AEW taped matches on Sunday night at Universal Studios for AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per F4W Online:

Session One:

* John Silver defeated Ryan Nemeth

* Shawn Spears defeated Lord Crewe and took him out with a powerbomb and chair shot afterward.

* The Varsity Blondes defeated The WorkHorsemen. The Varsity Blondes then cut a promo on the House of Black and said that if they wanted Julia Hart, they can try to come and get her.

* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Terry Aki & Jay Lucas

* Tony Nese defeated Leon Ruff

* Julia Hart defeated Jaycie Love

* Dante Martin defeated Invictus Khash and it was announced afterward that Martin will take on Rey Fenix in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

* Toni Storm defeated Diamante

* Angelico defeated Yuya Uemura

* Jay Lethal defeated Jake Something

* Alex Reynolds defeated Jake Manning. Uno and 10 were at ringside and attacked by Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas post-match.

* The Gunn Club defeated Warren J and Zack Zilla

* Shawn Dean defeated Serpentico

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson defeated Brick City Boyz

* Abadon defeated Vicky Dreamboat

* Jora Johl defeated Trip Jordy

* Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto defeated NJPW’s The DKC and Kevin Knight. After the match, QT Marshall offered Knight and DKC spots in The Factory and they said no, which turned into a brawl and other members of the LA Dojo making the save.

* Rohit Raju defeated Adam Priest

* 10 & Evil Uno defeated Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas

Session Two:

* Max Caster defeated Tyler Uriah

* Marina Shafir defeated Layna Lennox

* Bear Country defeated The WorkHorsemen

* Emi Sakura defeated Devlyn Macabre

* Trent Beretta defeated Ryan Nemeth. Peter Avalon attacked Trent afterward and Rocky Romero made the save.

* Skye Blue defeated Amber Nova and said in a post-match interview she was excited for her AEW future.

* Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge & Blake Li

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods to retain the championship. Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer and Ace Steel were judges.

* Kris Statlander defeated Avery Breaux

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated Eli Isom and Cooper

* AQA defeated Brittany Jade

* Lee Moriarty defeated Alan Angels

* Sonny Kiss defeated Carlie Bravo

* Robyn Renegade defeated Vicky Dreamboat when Charlette Renegade pulled off Twin Magic with Robyn and got the win.

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Trenton Storm

* Leva Bates defeated Kiah Dream

* Roppongi Vice defeated The Wingmen