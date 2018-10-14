Spoilers From Sunday’s ROH TV Taping

– Ring of Honor taped matches on Sunday to air as part of ROH Tv over the next several weeks. The results are below, per PWInsider:

*Jenny Rose & Sumie Sakai & Madison Rayne defeated Karen Q. & Brutt Baker & Kelly Klein when Rose pins Klein.

* HOUR ONE:

*NWA Champion Cody defeated Kenny King by DQ.

*ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb pinned Shane Taylor.

*The Bouncers defeated Cheeseburger & Ison.

* HOUR TWO:

*SCU cut a promo but were attacked by The Briscoes. Jay hit a Jayt Driller on Chris Daniels in the strage.

*Dalton Castle returned as the mystery partner for Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham defeating The Kingdom.

* HOUR THREE:

*They did a deal where Bully Ray and Flip Gordon picked Dream Partners. Gordon picked the Sandman, making his ROH debut while Bully picked Silas. The winner gets to pick the punishment for the loser. Silas pinned Flip. Bully picked loser gets caned. Flip took some really evil cane shots. SCU, Cody and the Bucks all got involved in this and there were some brutal shots.

*Adam Page pinned Rhett Titus.

*Dalton Castle promo. Matt Taven came out. The Kingdom laid out Dalton and the Boys.

* HOUR FOUR:

Marty Scurll defeated Hurricane in a No DQ Match.

SCU defeated The Briscoes and The Young Bucks to win the ROH Tag Team titles.