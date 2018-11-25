Spoilers From Sunday’s WWE NXT UK Taping

– WWE taped more content for the coming weeks of NXT UK from Liverpool, England on Sunday. The results were, per Developmental Podcast co-host Dei Owen:

* Dark Match: Primate defeated Jack Starz.

* Toni Storm defeated Deonna Purrazzo. Rhea Ripley comes out and walks around the ring with her NXT UK Women’s Championship after the match.

* Wild Boar defeated Josh Morrell. Double-DQ as both Eddie Dennis and Dave Mastiff run into the referee.

* Johnny Saint announces Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff in a No-DQ match at NXT UK: TakeOver.

* WWE UK Championship contract signing between Joe Coffey and WWE UK Championship Pete Dunne. Coffey powerbombs Dunne through the table.

* Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams defeated Josh Ahmed and Dan Moloney.

* Isla Dawn defeated Xia Brookside.

* Gallus talks smack about British Strong Style.

* Jordan Devlin defeated Damien Weir.

* Travis Banks challenges Jordan Devlin to a match, but Devlin walks away.

* Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated Andrews and Webster. Gibson and Drake will now face Moustache Moutain at NXT UK: Takeover in an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match.

* Ligero defeated Joseph Conners.

* Travis Banks defeated T-Bone.

* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark and Joe Coffey) defeated British Strong Style (Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, and Pete Dunne).