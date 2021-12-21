wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches ahead of tonight’s Raw for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:

* Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez defeated R-Truth and Akira Tozawa

* Veer Mahaan defeated T-BAR

