wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
August 15, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:
* Shelton Benjamin defeated Cedric Alexander
* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
