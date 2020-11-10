wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

November 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event logo

WWE taped matches before Monday night’s episode of Raw, which will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per PWInsider:

*Erik of the Viking Raiders defeated Akira Tozawa.

*Humberto Carrillo defeated Gran Metallik.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading