wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
November 9, 2020 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday night’s episode of Raw, which will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per PWInsider:
*Erik of the Viking Raiders defeated Akira Tozawa.
*Humberto Carrillo defeated Gran Metallik.
More Trending Stories
- Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
- Jake Roberts On Dealing With Ongoing Health Issues, His Emotional Response To AEW Debut
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Cyber Sunday Concept, Whether Voting Was Legit, Kevin Federline Costing John Cena The WWE Title
- John Cena Sr. On Why WWE Will Never Have Another Face Of The Company, Biggest Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns