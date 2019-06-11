wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

June 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches ahead of Monday’s Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* The Viking Raiders defeated Titus O’Neil and No Way Jose.

* Natalya defeated Sarah Logan.

