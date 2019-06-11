wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
June 10, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches ahead of Monday’s Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* The Viking Raiders defeated Titus O’Neil and No Way Jose.
* Natalya defeated Sarah Logan.
