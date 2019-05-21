wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of WWE Main Event

May 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw in Albany, New York. The matches will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Natalya defeated Tamina Snuka.

* Cedric Alexander defeated EC3.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading