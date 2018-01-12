Spoilers On Title Changes at Impact Wrestling Taping

– Titles change hands at Friday night’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, Florida. As you can see from the below updates from a fan in attendance, Matt Sydal and Allie won their championship matches at the tapings. Sydal defeated Taiji Ishimori to become the X-Division champion, which makes him a double champion along with the Impact Grand Championship.

Meanwhile, Allie beat Laurel Van Ness to win the Knockouts Championship, marking her second run with the title. Van Ness won the title in an episode that aired on December 14th.

Update 23: Sydal vs Ishimori, winner takes both the X and Grand Titles. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 13, 2018

Update 24: Sydal wins the X division Title. Another really good match. pic.twitter.com/FAy3m9w6rZ — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 13, 2018

Update 25 Allie v LVN for the KO Title is up now — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 13, 2018