Spoilers On Title Changes at Impact Wrestling Taping

January 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

– Titles change hands at Friday night’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, Florida. As you can see from the below updates from a fan in attendance, Matt Sydal and Allie won their championship matches at the tapings. Sydal defeated Taiji Ishimori to become the X-Division champion, which makes him a double champion along with the Impact Grand Championship.

Meanwhile, Allie beat Laurel Van Ness to win the Knockouts Championship, marking her second run with the title. Van Ness won the title in an episode that aired on December 14th.

