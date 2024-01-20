Spoilers From Friday’s TNA Impact Taping

TNA taped episodes of Impact on Friday night, and the spoilers are online. You can see the updated lineup below from the Orlando taping, per PWInsider:

TNA Xplosion

* Rhino def. Champagne Singh. Steve attacked Rhino with the Digital Media Championship after the match.

* Jason Hotch def. Rich Swann

* Laredo Kid def. Jai Vidal.

* Jake Something def. Mahabali Shera

TNA Impact

* Nic Nemeth def. Trey Miguel. Steve Maclin attacked Nemeth after the match and The Rascalz joined in.

* Decay def. Mila Moore & Savannah Gore

* Brian Myers def. Kevin Knight. Eddie & Alisha Edwards came down to celebrate with Myers and went after Knight, but KUSHIDA made the save.

* Frankie Kazarian and talked about turning on Eric Young, saying he came back and saved the company. He said that he tried to be decent but that ends now, and he intends to be the face of TNA.

* Deaner comes out and said that The Design was dead and can’t come back to lige. The lights went out and a stretcher was wheeled out, with PCO being electrocuted and brought back to life.

* PCO def. Deaner. Kon attacked PCO after the match.

* Masha Slamovich def. Jody Threat

* Non-Title Match: Grizzled Young Veterans def. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

* Chris Sabin def. John Skyler

* Alex Shelley def. Eddie Edwards. Myers down to help Edwards, but KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight sent them running away.

* Zachary Wentz def. Mike Bailey. Wentz & Trey Miguel attacked Bauley after and Maclin joined them, but Trent Seven and Nic Nemeth made the save.

* Josh Alexander def. Alan Angels and was attacked afterward by a masked man who revealed himself as Simon Gotch.

* Moose def. KUSHIDA. Myers, Eddie Edwards & Alisha came down to celebrate, after which Alex Shelley & Kevin Knight came down leading to a six-man-brawl.

* Steve Maclin def. Trent Seven

* Jordynne Grace & Trinity def. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans