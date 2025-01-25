wrestling / News
Spoilers From Friday’s TNA Impact Taping
TNA taped matches for Impact on Friday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below from the taping, per Fightful:
* Xplosion Match: Mance Warner def. Chandler Hopkins
* TNA Knockouts Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Savannah Evans def. Rosemary, Xia Brookside, Jody Threat, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz, Jazz, Heather by Elegance, and Dani Luna. Cora Jade was on commentary.
* Jake Something interrupts a Joe Hendry concert.
* Ace Austin def. Tyson Dupont. Wes Lee, Tyriek Iwge, and Tyson attacked Austin and the Rascalz made the save.
* Eric Young cut a promo with Sinner & Saint. Steve Maclin came out and said he isn’t with Young if Young is with them. Josh Alexander appears and says he’ll face Young.
* The Hardys & Leon Slater def. Moose, Eddie Edwards, & JDC
* Mike Santana def. Matt Cardona
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom def. Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth
* Ash By Elegance & Heather by Elegance def. King Bees. Spitfire made a post-match save for the King Bees.
* Mustafa Ali def. Laredo Kid
* Frankie Kazarian def. Sami Callihan when Mance Warner interfered.
* Cora Jade def. Xia Brookside
* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry def. Jake Something. The Nemeths and Santino Marella came out after the match. and Nic accidentally superkicked Marella.
* Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe brawled with Ace Austin and The Rascalz.
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Savannah Evans
* Eric Young def, Josh Alexander
More Trending Stories
- More On Hulk Hogan Not Appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Malakai Black Reportedly Officially Done With AEW, Note on Current Availability (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Possible Spoiler On TNA Star’s Availability For WWE Royal Rumble
- Britt Baker Denies Claims From Konnan That She Cheated On Adam Cole