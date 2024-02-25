Spoilers From TNA Impact Taping In New Orleans

TNA held their latest taping for Impact on Saturday in New Orleans, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Steve Maclin def. Mike Bailey. Nick Nemeth appeared on the Tron and said he’ll defend his IWGP Global Championship against Maclin at TNA Sacrifice.

* Jake Something def. Laredo Kid.

* AJ Francis & Deaner def. Rich Swann & Joe Hendry

* Mustafa Ali had a championship ceremony with the Good Hands with him. Chris Sabin came out and cut a promo on Ali before attacking him. He got triple teamed until KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight made the save.

* Xia Brookside fought Tasha to a no contest. Jordynne Grace appeared and said she’d defend her title against them both at TNA Sacrifice.

* Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards def. ABC & Eric Young

* Jodi Threat def. Killer Kelly

* Crazzy Steve def. Rhino

* Mustafa Ali def. Kevin Knight. The Good Hands got involved, as did KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin get involved. Alex Shelley came down to help KUSHIDA, Sabin & Knight.

* Ash by Elegance def. unnamed opponent

* Time Splitters def. Good Hands

* Josh Alexander def. Dirty Dango

* Dani Luna def. Masha Slamovich

* PCO def. Alan Angels

* An in-ring segments saw Moose and Eric Young cut a dueling promo. The System attacked Young and ABC made the save.

* Trent Seven def. Trey Miguel