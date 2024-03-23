Spoilers From TNA Impact Taping

TNA taped content for upcoming episodes of Impact on Friday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per Bodyslam.net:

Xplosion Taping

* Tasha Steelz def. Ava Everett

* TNA Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s 8-4-1 Match: Steph De Lander def. Dani Luna, Rosemary & Xia Brookside def. Havok, Masha Slamovich, Jody Threat & Alisha Edwards with help from Matt Cardona.

* Grizzled Young Veterans def. Deaner

* Josh Alexander def. Tracy Williams. Alex Hammerstone attacked both men after the match.

* Eddie Edwards def. Mike Bailey with help from Alisha Edwards.

* AJ Francis and Rich Swann cut a promo, dubbing themselves First Class.

* Steve Maclin def. Chris Sabin

* Old School Rules Match: Mustafa Ali def. Rhino. Jake Something came out and attacked Ali’s security.

* Gia Miller interviewed Alex Hammerstone, who attacked and Torture Racked the cameraman.

* The Rascalz def. FBI with help from Myron Reed.

* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Laredo Kid def. Crazzy Steve by DQ.

* First Class def. ABC. Joe Hendry came out and sang the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song at Francis, getting the crowd to chant “Uncle Phil.”

* Rich Swann vs. Joe Hendry was announced for TNA Rebellion.

* Steph De Lander and Jordynne Grace had a contract signing for their TNA Rebellion match. During the segment, Matt Cardona accidentally knocked down Santino Marella which led to Grace knocking Cardona down. Cardona helped DeLander put Grace through the table.

* Jake Something def. James Drake. Zack Gibson attacked Jake, leading to Deaner making the save. Mustafa Ali came out with protesters and said that Jake Something was over X-Division limits. The Grizzled Young Veterans attacked Deaner and Jake, and Ali hit Deaner with the TNA X-Division Title.

* Hammerstone def. Guido

* Nic Nemeth def. Alex Shelley