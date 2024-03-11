wrestling / News
Spoilers From Saturday’s TNA Impact Taping
TNA held a taping for upcoming episodes of Impact over the weekend, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Mustafa Ali def. Chris Sabin.
* Josh Alexander called out Alexander Hammerstone and Alpha Bravo came out claiming that Alexander lost because of Dirty Dango. Alexander was attacked from behind and Santino Marella match a match for then and there.
* Josh Alexander def. Dirty Dango
*Frankie Kazarian def. Chris Bey. Kazarian attacked Bey after the match and Eric Young made the save.
* AJ Francis def. Joe Hendry. Rich Swann turned on Hendry during the match.
* Spitfire def. Beaa Moss & Vanna Black
* Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain def. Steve Maclin and The Rascalz. The System laid out the babyfaces after the match.
* Rosemary def. Masha Slamovich
* TNA X-Division #1 Contender’s Scramble Match: Jake Something def. Leon Slater, Alan Angels, Jason Hotch, Kevin Knight and Chris Bey.
* Deaner cut a promo saying he was responsible for Violent by Demise’s end and would listen to the fans from here on out.
* Time Splitters def. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Crazzy Steve def. PCO due to interference from Kon
* Ash by Elegance def. Seleziya Sparx
* Nic Nemeth cut a promo about wanting the TNA title and was attacked by The System.
* Jordynne Grace def. Tasha Steelz
