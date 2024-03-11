Spoilers From Saturday’s TNA Impact Taping

TNA held a taping for upcoming episodes of Impact over the weekend, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Mustafa Ali def. Chris Sabin.

* Josh Alexander called out Alexander Hammerstone and Alpha Bravo came out claiming that Alexander lost because of Dirty Dango. Alexander was attacked from behind and Santino Marella match a match for then and there.

* Josh Alexander def. Dirty Dango

*Frankie Kazarian def. Chris Bey. Kazarian attacked Bey after the match and Eric Young made the save.

* AJ Francis def. Joe Hendry. Rich Swann turned on Hendry during the match.

* Spitfire def. Beaa Moss & Vanna Black

* Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain def. Steve Maclin and The Rascalz. The System laid out the babyfaces after the match.

* Rosemary def. Masha Slamovich

* TNA X-Division #1 Contender’s Scramble Match: Jake Something def. Leon Slater, Alan Angels, Jason Hotch, Kevin Knight and Chris Bey.

* Deaner cut a promo saying he was responsible for Violent by Demise’s end and would listen to the fans from here on out.

* Time Splitters def. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Crazzy Steve def. PCO due to interference from Kon

* Ash by Elegance def. Seleziya Sparx

* Nic Nemeth cut a promo about wanting the TNA title and was attacked by The System.

* Jordynne Grace def. Tasha Steelz