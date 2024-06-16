Spoilers From Last Night’s TNA Impact Taping

TNA taped content for upcoming episodes of Impact on Saturday, and the spoilers are now online. You can see the results below from Saturday’s taping, per TNA Asylum:

* Bhupinder Gujjar def. Eli Isom

* Sinner & Saint def. El Torero & Rafael Quintero

* Leon Slater def. Kon

* Gisele Shaw def. Laynie Luck

* Spitfire def. The Hex

* Chicago Street Fight: Frankie Kazarian def. Ace Steel

* Ash by Elegance def. Heather Reckless

* Johnny Curtis def. Ryan Nemeth

* Josh Alexander def. Eric Young

* Masha Slamovich def. Xia Brookside

* ABC def. The Rascalz and Cody Deaner & Jake Something

* Steve Maclin def. Sami Callihan

* Kushida def. Alan Angels

* Nic Nemeth def. Rich Swann

* Mike Santana def. Mustafa Ali via DQ

* Joe Hendry & Mike Santana def. Mustafa Ali & Campaign Singh