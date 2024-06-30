wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s TNA Impact Taping
TNA had another Impact taping on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out results from the Philadelphia taping below (per Bodyslam.net):
* Xplosion: Bhupinder Gujjar def. Shogun
* Xplosion: ABC def. Sinner & Saint
* No Quarter Catch Crew def. The Rascalz & Kushida. Jonathan Gresham came out and fought with Kushida.
* Xia Brookside def. Alisha Edwards.
* Mike Bailey def. Campaign Singh. Mustafa Ali attacked Bailey post-match with a night stick.
* Rosemary def. Masha Slamovich
* A contract signing for the TNA World Title match at Slammiversary featured Moose, Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Joe Hendry, and Frankie Kazarian, with Nic Nemeth attacked backstage. Hendry put Moose through a table.
* PCO vs. AJ Francis was announced Slammiversary.
* Mustafa Ali def. Leon Slater and Trent Seven
* Jordynne Grace def. Dani Luna
* Frankie Kazarian def. Sami Callihan
* Moose & Steve Maclin def. Josh Alexander & Joe Hendry
* Eric Young def. Rich Swann
* AJ Francis vs Rhino doesn’t happen as Rich Swann attacked Rhino beforehand.
* TNA Tag Team Championship Match: The System def. The Hardy via DQ when Dango interferes. Mike Santana beat up Dango after the match.