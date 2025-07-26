wrestling / News
Spoilers From Friday’s TNA Impact Tapings
TNA held another night of Impact tapings on Friday, and the full results are online. You can see the spoilers for the tapings below, per F4W Online:
* TNA Xplosion: Jody Threat def. Arianna Grace
* TNA Xplosion: Home Town Man def. Brian Johnson
* Order 4 came out and Mustafa Ali cut a promo taking shots at Joe Hendry. Hendry mocked the Great Hands and a match between Ali and Hendry was set.
* Trick Williams announced he will battle face Moose at TNA Emergence. Moose tried to spear Williams, but he escaped.
* Steve Maclin and Jake Something fought to a double count out
* Mike Santana cuts a promo vowing to take out Williams.
* Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee def. M By Elegance & Heather By Elegance
* KC Navarro announced he needed surgery for his torn ACL. Rich Swann cand out and AJ Francis said he’s been carrying Navarro. Swann laid Navarro out.
* Mara Sade def. Vicious Vicki
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Ash By Elegance def. Jacy Jayne by DQ after Masha Slamovich attacked Ash.
* Santino Marella announbed a No DQ, No Countout match between Steve Maclin and Jake Something, Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan, and a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match with The Elegance Brand defending against Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee, Fatal Influence, and The Iinspiration for Emergence. He announced that The Rascalz will get a shot at the TNA World Tag Team Titles and the Nemeths are suspended. Ryan Nemeth threatened to sue and got a match against Home Town Man at Emergence.
* Mustafa Ali def. Joe Hendry
* Moose got laid out backstage
* Trick Williams & First Class def. The System Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC
* Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell def. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace. Rosemary spit mist in Indi Hartwell’s face after the match.
* Matt Cardona def. John Skylar. Order 4 attacked Cardona post-match.
* A Knockouts Tag Team summit took place.
* Mike Santana def. Eric Young. Northern Armory attacked Santana post-match with Sami Callihan making the save.
* Frankie Kazarian hosted a King’s Speech with Steve Maclin and Jake Something, which saw Something lay out Maclin.
* The Rascalz & Cedric Alexander def. Leon Slater & The Hardys