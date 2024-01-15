Spoilers From TNA Snake Eyes Taping

TNA had it’s post-Hard to Kill taping on Sunday for future episode, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the Las Vegas taping below, per Fightful):

Xplosion Matches

* Rhino def. Shera

* Joe Hendry def. Rich Swann

Impact Taping

* Jake Something def. KUSHIDA, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid & Speedball Mike Bailey

* Nic Nemeth cut a promo in which he said he’s done a lot but only in WWE and will become TNA World Champion, but wants to earn it. Steve Maclin interrupted and called Nemeth a phony and said it’s his time now. Nemeth hit a Zig Zag on Maclin.

* Xia Brookside def. Tasha Steelz

* Grizzled Young Veterans def. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian. Kazarian turned on Eric Young after the match after miscommunication led to the loss.

* Jai Vidal cut a promo issuing an open challenge.

* PCO def. Jai Vidal

* Chris Bey def. Kevin Knight. The Grizzled Young Veterans attacked ABC after the match.

* Dirty Dango & Oleg Prudius def. Dante King & Damian Drake

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace def. Trinity. Gisele Shaw and her Shawntourage took out both after the match.

* Nic Nemeth def. Zachary Wentz. Maclin attacked Nemeth after but got hit with a ZigZag again.

* MK Ultra def. Jody Threat & Dani Luna

* Josh Alexander def. Will Ospreay.

* Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns def. The System (Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)