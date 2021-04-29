wrestling / News
Spoilers For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
April 29, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has some spoilers for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the show will open with a segment with the Impact locker room reacting to Kenny Omega’s title win and Scott D’Amore revealing how the company will deal with the win.
The site also notes that there will be an announcement of “special interest” to NJPW fans that has nothing to do with Kenny Omega’s title win.
Our live coverage of Impact is here.
