– Some spoilers for tonight’s episode of Smackdown have made their way online. PWInsider reports that Daniel Bryan is expected to open tonight’s show, likely to address Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s attack on Shane McMahon’s attack.

The site also notes that AJ Styles is backstage after missing a house show on Sunday due to injury. The site says Styles is believed to be doing commentary for a Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match that will take place during the episode.