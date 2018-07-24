Spoilers From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping

– Impact Wrestling taped more matches and segments on Tuesday to air in the coming weeks of Impact. You can see the results below, per WZ:

Xplosion: KM & Fallah Bahh defeated Tyson Dux & Tarik. KM got the pin on Tarik.

Gama Singh comes out for a promo about how he’d rather be in Brampton than Toronto.

* Taiji Ishimori & Petey Williams defeated The Desi Hit Squad.

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Alisha Edwards. Tessa cuts a promo about making an example of Alisha. She says Allie doesn’t have her fooled, and if Allie is going after the title, she coming after her too.

LAX and Konnan cut a promo about getting jumped by the OGz. The OGx show up in the balcony and King says he wants Konnan to bring it to the streets. He asks Konnan if they are afraid, but Konnan says they are the streets.

* Impact World Championship: Austin Aries (c) defeated Eddie Edwards to retain. Aries hit a Brainbuster after Killer Kross interfered.

Bob Kapoor interviews Scarlett Bordeaux and gets tongue tied. Scarlett says this is how God made her and she won’t be shamed, and she’s here to make wrestling sexy again.

* Pentagon Jr defeated Matt Sydal. Pentagon won with a package piledriver. OVE shows up on the jumbo screen and Sami Callihan orders Jake to shave Dave’s head. He says OVE is looking more and more like a family.

* Johnny Impact defeated Jimmy Jacobs via disqualification. Kongo Kong attacks Johnny before the bell. Johnny wins due to the interference, and Jimmy joins in on the beatdown. Johnny fights back and hits a tornado DDT on Kong on the ramp, then no sells a chair shot from Jacobs.

* Eli Drake (w/ Caleb Konley & Trevor Lee) defeated Joe Hendry (w/ Katarina & Grado). Grado distracted Hendry while arguing with Trevor.

* Allie defeated Su Yung via disqualification. Tessa attacked Allie and caused the disqualification.

* Cult Of Lee defeated The Deaners. Caleb got the pin on Jake for the win.

Austin Aries comes out for a promo and introduces Killer Kross as his insurance policy. Eddie Edwards comes out and hits Kross with some kendo stick shots, but Kross no sells and chokes Eddie out

* Xplosion: Rebel defeated The Undead Maid of Honor.

* Fenix defeated Sami Callihan. Pentagon prevented OVE from interfering, leading to Fenix picking up the win.