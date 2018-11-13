Spoilers From Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

– Impact taped matches in Las Vegas for upcoming episodes of Impact Wrestling on Tuesday night. The results were, per PWInsider:

Su Yung over Alisha Edwards (Xplosion).

Tommy Dreamer beat Eli Drake by count out. Match is restarted as no disqualification. Dreamer goes to the back and grabs a garbage can full of weapons. Drake wins after hitting him with a paddle.

Taya Vakyrie over Ray Cray by submission. Tessa Blanchard attacks Valerie after and also knocks out the referee and chokes him. Officials came out to stop Tessa including Gail Kim who tosses Tessa across the ring.

The Rascals and Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. OVE, Matt Sydal and Ethan Page in a 10 man tag match. Willie Mack punned Dave Crist. Sami attacked Willie after. Mack gets put thru a table.

Eli Drake comes out with paddle he beat Tommy Dreamer with. He says he has taken out legends the past few weeks. Says he was told he is in a Monsters Ball Match at Homecoming. Tommy Dreamer comes out with a chair and they brawl. Dreamer DDTs Drake. Lights turn off and Raven is in the ring. ECW chant Raven and Dreamer stairdown but both attack Drake.

Allie, with Su Yung, over Kiera Hogan. Allie and Su Yung attack Hogan after and Jordan Grace makes the save.

Killer Kross beat Trevor Lee by submission. Kross takes the mic and wishes Johnny Impact well on his match against Brian Cage at Homecoming. Kross attacks a worker and makes the worker hit Trevor Lee with a block.

Josh Matthews interviews Taya Valkyrie and Tessa Blanchard about their Homecoming match in January. They try to do a Ronda/Bella promo but not as good. Their Homecoming match will have a special referee, Gail Kim.

Desi Hit Squad VS KM and Fallah Bahh. Fallah pins one of the Desi squad with bonsai drop.

Katarina beat Lisa Lacey.

Lucha Bros over Cage and Johnny Impact after Cage hit Impact by accident. They argue after and brawl. Refs separate them. This match is before the Homecoming PPV. Taping over.