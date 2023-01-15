Spoilers For Upcoming Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling taped a number of matches today in Atlanta, GA and the results and spoilers have been made available online (via Impact Asylum). These bouts will be broadcast as part of Impact’s programming over the next few weeks. You can see the complete results listings below.

*BTI Match: Raj Singh & Shera defeated Aiden Prince & Andrew Everett

*BTI Match: Angels & Kon defeated Delirious & Yuya Uemera

*BTI Match: Zicky Dice defeated Carlie Bravo

*Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, & Frankie Kazarian defeated Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans & Bully Ray

*Deonna Purrazzo defeated Ashley D’Amboise

*Killer Kelly defeated Taylor Wilde

*Steve Maclin defeated Dirty Dango

*Trey Miguel defeated Mike Jackson

*KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight defeated Jason Hotch & John Skyler

*IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Tag Team Championship Match: Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka) defeated Gisele Shaw & Tara

*Ace Austin & Chris Bey defeated Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers)

*Jonathan Gresham defeated Sheldon Jean

*IMPACT World Title Number One Contenders Elimination Bout: Rich Swann defeated Callihan, Moose, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards & Rhino

*Pit Fight: Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King