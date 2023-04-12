Spoilers From UWN Championship Wrestling Taping

UWN taped content for UWN Championship Wrestling on Wednesday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the show below, per PWinsider:

* Brendan Divine (with Honest Jon) def. Big Hoss

* JRod def. Johnnie Robbie

* United Heritage Championship Match: Kevin Martenson def. Charles R3 Cassus and is attacked post-match

* Tom Lawlor challenged Danny Limelight to a match.

* EJ Sparks def. Dom Kubrick

* United Television Championship Match: Jack Banning def. Ju-Dizz Jordan Cruz

* Bad Dude Tito, Hysterical Shane Haste & Che Cabrera def. Charles R3 Cassus, Saturn & Evan Daniels

* Papo Esco def. Cameron Gates

* Invictus Khash def. Jordan Clearwater. Clearwater beat Khash down with a chair after the match.

* Savanna Stone def. Alex Gracia

* United World Championship Match: Danny Limelight def. Filthy Tom Lawlor. Afterward Jordan Clearwater came out and challenged Limelight to a lumberjack match for the title.