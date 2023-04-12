wrestling / News
Spoilers From UWN Championship Wrestling Taping
UWN taped content for UWN Championship Wrestling on Wednesday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the show below, per PWinsider:
* Brendan Divine (with Honest Jon) def. Big Hoss
* JRod def. Johnnie Robbie
* United Heritage Championship Match: Kevin Martenson def. Charles R3 Cassus and is attacked post-match
* Tom Lawlor challenged Danny Limelight to a match.
* EJ Sparks def. Dom Kubrick
* United Television Championship Match: Jack Banning def. Ju-Dizz Jordan Cruz
* Bad Dude Tito, Hysterical Shane Haste & Che Cabrera def. Charles R3 Cassus, Saturn & Evan Daniels
* Papo Esco def. Cameron Gates
* Invictus Khash def. Jordan Clearwater. Clearwater beat Khash down with a chair after the match.
* Savanna Stone def. Alex Gracia
* United World Championship Match: Danny Limelight def. Filthy Tom Lawlor. Afterward Jordan Clearwater came out and challenged Limelight to a lumberjack match for the title.
The opening contest is scheduled for 1 fall. @Brendan_Divine vs @HossHogg for @unitedwrestling pic.twitter.com/c61ulxaf5R
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) April 12, 2023
#BHK Kevin Martenson vs @R3Cassus for @unitedwrestling pic.twitter.com/qWuExDGeZ4
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) April 12, 2023
@TheRealEJSparks defeats @DomKubrick pic.twitter.com/EdxSCWxRkS
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) April 12, 2023
Six man action – @BADDUDEtito @ShaneTMDK @checabrera_ vs Final Destination pic.twitter.com/0eCphKfTo5
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) April 12, 2023
@ClearLikeWater1 is #SmoothDownThere for @unitedwrestling #notmychamp pic.twitter.com/ZWKMlwGYqr
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) April 12, 2023
Main Event for @unitedwrestling World Championship @DannyLimeLight vs @FilthyTomLawlor #TeamFilthy pic.twitter.com/p1WjYCuLW7
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) April 12, 2023
