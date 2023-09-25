Spoilers From This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

Impact Wrestling held its Mid-South Mayhem tapings on Saturday and Sunday to tape episode of their weekly show, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results below from the tapings, per Wrestling Observer:

Night One

* Sami Callihan & Rich Swann def. Laredo Kid & Black Taurus

* Savannah Evans def. Jessicka

* Rhino def. Jack Price. Steve Maclin came out to confront Rhino.

* Mike Bailey def. Samuray del Sol

* IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin def. Alan Angels

* Tasha Steelz def. Killer Kelly

* Yuya Uemura’s farewell ceremony with Joe Hendry was set to take place, and Uemara was said that their team had to end. The Rascalz came out and it led to brawl. Santino Marella booked the two teams against each other and if Joya wins, Uemaru can stay.

* The Rascalz def. Joya

* Street Fight: Tommy Dreamer & Heath def. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean

* Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Dango, Champagne Singh, & Jake Something def. Mahabali Shera, KiLynn King, Jody Threat, Brian Myers & Bully Ray

* Trinity def. Gisele Shaw. Mickie James saved Trinity from an attack by Shaw, Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans, then challenged her to a Knockouts Title match.

* Moose def. Bhupinder Gujjar. Steve Maclin came out with Moose’s briefcase and attacked Moose and Bryan Myers with PCO. Rhino came out and gored Maclin.

* Country A** Whoopin’ Lumberjack Strap Match: ABC def. John Skyler & Jai Vidal.

* Tommy Dreamer came out and said that Crazzy Steve wants a shot at the IMPACT Digital Championship, he just as to ask. Steve attacked Dreamer to end the segment.

* Josh Alexander def. Kon

Night Two

* Alan Angels def. Laredo Kid

* KiLynn King def. Jody Threat

* Jonathan Gresham def. Mike Bailey

* IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz def. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan

* Tasha Steelz def. Courtney Rush

* Call Your Shot Battle Royal Qualifier Match: Dirty Dango def. Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Champagne Singh, and Jake Something

* Kenny King def. Heath

* Trinity & Mickie James def. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

* No DQ Match: Crazzy Steve def. Black Taurus

* Masha Slamovich def. Jessicka

* Moose & Brian Myers def. PCO & Rhino

* Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match: Frankie Kazari def. Eddie Edwards

* Josh Alexander def. Yuya Uemura