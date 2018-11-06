Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

– WWE taped matches in Manchester, England on Tuesday during the Smackdown taping that will air on this week’s episode of 205 Live. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Kalisto and Lince Dorado defeated TJP and Mike Kanellis with Maria Kanellis. Dorado pinned TJP after TJP removed his mask, only to reveal a second mask underneath.

* Lio Rush is shown dissing Cedric Alexander from the WWE Performance Center. They will wrestle each other in two weeks.

* Lio Rush defeated a local enhancement talent. Rush took the mic after the match and dedicated the win to Cedric, mocking him for being on a losing streak since dropping the WWE Cruiserweight Title.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy defeated Mark Andrews in a non-title main event.