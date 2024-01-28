wrestling / News
Spoilers On Wrestlers Not Expected For WWE Royal Rumble
January 27, 2024
While there are expected to several surprises at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event, not everyone can appear. Fightul Select has a list of rumored talent that are currently not expected to appear on the show.
That includes Kamille, MJF, Kazuchika Okada, QT Marsahall and Mercedes Mone.
