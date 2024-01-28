wrestling / News

Spoilers On Wrestlers Not Expected For WWE Royal Rumble

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Image Credit: WWE

While there are expected to several surprises at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event, not everyone can appear. Fightul Select has a list of rumored talent that are currently not expected to appear on the show.

That includes Kamille, MJF, Kazuchika Okada, QT Marsahall and Mercedes Mone.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Royal Rumble, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading