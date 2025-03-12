wrestling / News

Spoilers From WWE LFG Taping

March 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE LFG Logo Spoiler, WWE Superstar Sunday Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches for WWE LFG at this week’s NXT, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Tayra-Mae Steele def. Zena Sterling

* Jasper Troy def. Shiloh Hill

