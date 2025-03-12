wrestling / News
Spoilers From WWE LFG Taping
March 11, 2025 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for WWE LFG at this week’s NXT, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Tayra-Mae Steele def. Zena Sterling
* Jasper Troy def. Shiloh Hill
