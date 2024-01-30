wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
January 29, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Xia Li def. Gigi Dolin
* Julius Creed def. Lucas Crusifino
