wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
February 10, 2025 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Raw for this week’s episode of Main Event, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* Zoey Stark def. Maxxine Dupri
* Penta def. Grayson Waller and celebrated after the match with NFL star George Kittle
