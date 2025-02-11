wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

February 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event Logo Spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before Raw for this week’s episode of Main Event, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Zoey Stark def. Maxxine Dupri

* Penta def. Grayson Waller and celebrated after the match with NFL star George Kittle

