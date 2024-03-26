wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

March 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Shayna Baszler def. Katana Chance

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

