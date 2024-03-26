wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
March 25, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Shayna Baszler def. Katana Chance
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Goes Viral For Giving Nia Jax a Stink Face, CM Punk Is Prepared To Top It
- Booker T Initially Thought Two Nights Of WrestleMania Wouldn’t Work
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why He’s Not Interested In Being A Manager In WWE
- Chelsea Green in a Pink Bikini, Maxxine Dupri, Michin Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos