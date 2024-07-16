wrestling / News
Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event
July 15, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per per eWrestling News:
* Pete Dunne def. Malik Blade
* Joaquin Wilde def. Luca Crusifino
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Wouldn’t Mind John Cena Breaking WWE World Title Record
- Ted DiBiase On Why People’s Reaction To His Dad Being A Wrestler Never Bothered Him
- Tony Khan Says Adam Copeland Is on the Greatest Run of His Career in AEW
- Cody Rhodes Deals With a Rubber Chicken Again at WWE Live Event in Mexico City