Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event

July 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event Logo Spoilers Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per per eWrestling News:

* Pete Dunne def. Malik Blade

* Joaquin Wilde def. Luca Crusifino

