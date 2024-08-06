wrestling / News
Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event
August 5, 2024 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per per PWInsider:
* Pete Dunne def. Akira Tozawa
* Ivy Nile def. Alba Fyre
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Featuring Rick Steiner Following Past Incident With Gisele Shaw
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SummerSlam, Reaction to Stephanie McMahon’s Return, Shane McMahon Meeting Tony Khan
- Backstage Notes From WWE SummerSlam, Update on Jacob Fatu, Use of Referee Cams
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why He Was Never Worried About Losing His Spot While Wrestling