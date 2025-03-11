wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event & Speed
March 10, 2025 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for WWE Main Event and WWE Speed before this week’s episode of Raw, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
WWE Main Event
* Ludwig Kaiser def. Akira Tozawa
* Penta def. Joaquin Wilde
WWE Speed
* Michin def. Shayna Baszler
More Trending Stories
- Maven on How Much More He Was Paid for Wrestling Triple H in 2004, Serving as Raw GM
- Jeff Jarrett Lays Out Scenario Where John Cena Turns Babyface At WWE WrestleMania 41
- Scott Steiner Recalls Starting Food Fights in Attempts to Get Fired From WWE in 1990s
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill