Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event & Speed

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches for WWE Main Event and WWE Speed before this week’s episode of Raw, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

WWE Main Event

* Ludwig Kaiser def. Akira Tozawa

* Penta def. Joaquin Wilde

WWE Speed

* Michin def. Shayna Baszler

